Woman dies after being stabbed in throat; suspect in custody

Officers arrested a suspect in the stabbing of a St. Louis woman, which resulted in her death.

44-year-old Terena Davis was found dead with a stab wound to her throat at around 11:30 Wednesday night, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The local newspaper reports that she was discovered after police were called to a reported cutting in the 1900 block of Benton Street, in the city’s St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Police arrested a 46-year-old man as a suspect in the case. They have not released further details about the suspect of the killing.

Davis lived in the 2000 block of McLaran Avenue in Jennings, police said.