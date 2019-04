Woman found dead at quarry is identified

Police have identified a woman who was found dead last week in a quarry located in south St. Louis county.

On Tuesday, authorities identified 34-year-old Stephanie Steiner, of the 8400 block of South Broadway in St. Louis, who was found dead Thursday afternoon when police were called to what was initially reported as a drowning at the Ruprecht Quarry in the 3900 block of Paule Avenue.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it’s still unclear how long her body remained in the quarry. Steiner had not been reported missing to police before her body was found, said St. Louis County police spokesman Officer Benjamin Granda, but she did show up on Facebook pages looking for missing people.

Detectives continue to investigate as the death has been classified as suspicious. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.