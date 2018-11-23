Woman in Dallas burning apartment drops baby to bystander

Residents of a Dallas apartment complex leaped from third-floor windows onto mattresses, and a woman dropped her baby to a bystander to escape the flames.

KCRA reports that Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says several residents and bystanders, assisted by police officers, went door-to-door to alert others to the fire Wednesday morning. Authorities say three people, including a firefighter, suffered minor injuries.

KDFW-TV reports that one woman saw herself forced to drop her infant to a man below as he held out his arms. Other residents were seen jumping from third-story windows onto mattresses dragged from the inside of the east Dallas complex before firefighters arrived.

At least five residents jumped from the third level, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Investigators continue trying to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed about two dozen units.