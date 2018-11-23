Woman in Dallas burning apartment drops baby to bystander

Residents of a Dallas apartment complex leaped from third-floor windows onto mattresses, and a woman dropped her baby to a bystander to escape the flames.
KCRA reports that Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says several residents and bystanders, assisted by police officers, went door-to-door to alert others to the fire Wednesday morning. Authorities say three people, including a firefighter, suffered minor injuries.
KDFW-TV reports that one woman saw herself forced to drop her infant to a man below as he held out his arms. Other residents were seen jumping from third-story windows onto mattresses dragged from the inside of the east Dallas complex before firefighters arrived.
At least five residents jumped from the third level, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Investigators continue trying to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed about two dozen units.
Mujer en apartamento en llamas de Dallas deja caer a bebé a brazos de transeúnte
Los residentes de un complejo de apartamentos de Dallas saltaron de las ventanas del tercer piso a colchones colocados abajo, y una mujer dejó caer a su bebé a un transeúnte para escapar de las llamas.
La KCRA informa que el portavoz de Dallas Fire-Rescue, Jason Evans, dice que varios residentes y transeúntes, asistidos por agentes de policía, fueron de puerta en puerta para alertar a otros sobre el incendio del miércoles por la mañana. Las autoridades dicen que tres personas, incluido un bombero, sufrieron heridas leves.
KDFW-TV informa que una mujer se vio obligada a dejar caer a su bebé a un hombre que estaba abajo mientras le tendía los brazos. Otros residentes fueron vistos saltando de las ventanas del tercer piso a los colchones arrastrados desde el interior del complejo del este de Dallas antes de que llegaran los bomberos.
Al menos cinco residentes saltaron del tercer nivel, informa The Dallas Morning News.
Los investigadores continúan tratando de determinar la causa del incendio, que destruyó cerca de dos docenas de unidades.