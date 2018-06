Woman injured after being pistol-whipped in St. Louis home

A 51-year-old woman was reported as being in critical condition after she was pistol-whipped in the Patch neighborhood on Sunday night.

Authorities say that the woman was awakened and attacked by a 45-year-old man at about 11:15 p.m. at her home in the 7300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say that the woman knew her attacker, but the relationship wasn’t clear.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman was taken to a hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.

On Monday evening, police said the attacker had not yet been taken into custody and no motive was known in the case. Authorities did not release the man’s name.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted that crime reports have gone down in the Patch neighborhood over the last 6 months, compared to the same period in 2017.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.