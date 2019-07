Woman killed after stolen SUV hits her vehicle

A woman was killed on Monday evening when her car was struck by a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe, in the 4100 block of Finney Avenue, police said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman was identified on Tuesday as Jovanna Young, 24, of the 6300 block of Saloma Avenue.

The driver of the stolen SUV was taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot, and a rifle was found inside the vehicle.

Found inside the stolen vehicle were a woman and a child, who were treated for injuries.

According to officials, the incident started when police received a call from a woman who said her Tahoe had been stolen near the intersection of North Vandeventer and Finney avenues. Police arrived and saw the suspect jump into the driver’s seat of the SUV and speed off. Then the Tahoe collided with the woman’s car near said intersection.