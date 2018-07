Woman killed by Falling Concrete in “freak accident”

A woman was killed when the car she was driving was struck by one ton of falling concrete on Monday afternoon.

The woman was driving on Forest Parkway when a 1-ton chunk of concrete fell on her car from above. Authorities have called it a “freak accident.”

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The section of concrete was toppled when a white sedan crashed on Lindell Boulevard where a bridge carries Lindell over Forest Park Parkway. The piece of concrete landed on the black Tesla sedan the woman was driving.

“This was a very freak accident,” said Lt. Paul Lauer of the St. Louis police traffic safety division. “Unfortunately this car was here at the wrong time.”

The driver of the white sedan, a 22-year-old woman, told police she was heading south on Union Boulevard and she lost control of her car shortly after making a right onto Lindell Boulevard.

She crashed into the concrete barrier, sending the piece of concrete below and onto the Tesla. The driver of the Tesla was killed instantly, Lauer said, but did not release her name.

The 22-year-old woman driving the white sedan was taken to a hospital and reported as stable.