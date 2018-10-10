Woman killed during apparent home invasion in North County

A 20-year-old woman was shot multiple times and killed in an apparent home invasion in north St. Louis County early Tuesday morning. The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the case, KMOV reports.
Officers were called to the Stratford Commons Apartments in the 4300 block of Peyton Lane, at around 1:30 a.m.
The Chief of the North County Police Cooperative said the department responded to a call for disturbance and found My’Leena Ra’Gine Colvin shot inside her home. The victim’s mother was inside the home at the time of the incident, but she was not hurt, said Lt. Col. John Buchanan.
According to KMOV, investigators are handling the incident as a home invasion. Police have not released a description of the suspect.
This is the second home invasion in a month that North County has seen. The North County Police Cooperative chief said that they don’t believe the two cases are connected.
Anyone with information should call the tip line at 314-427-8000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-8477.
Mujer asesinada durante aparente allanamiento en condado norte
A una mujer de 20 años le dispararon varias veces y la mataron en un allanamiento a su casa en el norte del condado de St. Louis el martes por la mañana. Se ha activado el Escuadrón de casos principales para investigar el caso, informa KMOV.
Los agentes fueron llamados a Stratford Commons Apartments en el bloque 4300 de Peyton Lane, alrededor de la 1:30 a.m.
El Jefe de la Cooperativa de la Policía del Condado del Norte dijo que el departamento respondió a una llamada por disturbios y descubrió que My’Leena Ra’Gine Colvin fue muerta a tiros dentro de su casa. La madre de la víctima estaba dentro de la casa en el momento del incidente, pero no resultó herida, dijo el teniente coronel John Buchanan.
Según KMOV, los investigadores están manejando el incidente como un allanamiento. La policía no ha publicado una descripción del sospechoso.
Esta es el segundo allanamiento en un mes que el norte del condado ha visto. El jefe de la Cooperativa de Policía del Condado del Norte dijo que no creen que los dos casos estén relacionados.
Cualquier persona con información debe llamar a la línea de tips al 314-427-8000 o CrimeStoppers al 1-866-8477.