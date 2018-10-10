Woman killed during apparent home invasion in North County

A 20-year-old woman was shot multiple times and killed in an apparent home invasion in north St. Louis County early Tuesday morning. The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the case, KMOV reports.

Officers were called to the Stratford Commons Apartments in the 4300 block of Peyton Lane, at around 1:30 a.m.

The Chief of the North County Police Cooperative said the department responded to a call for disturbance and found My’Leena Ra’Gine Colvin shot inside her home. The victim’s mother was inside the home at the time of the incident, but she was not hurt, said Lt. Col. John Buchanan.

According to KMOV, investigators are handling the incident as a home invasion. Police have not released a description of the suspect.

This is the second home invasion in a month that North County has seen. The North County Police Cooperative chief said that they don’t believe the two cases are connected.

Anyone with information should call the tip line at 314-427-8000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-8477.