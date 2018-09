Woman missing in St. Louis County after sister found dead

Police in St. Louis County are searching for a missing woman after finding her sister dead at a home in the 2500 block of Dukeland Drive, where both women lived, the Patch reports.

Authorities said they discovered the woman’s body during a welfare check on Monday. Her name has not been released, but police identified her sister as 57-year-old Sylvia Brown.

Police said that Brown was last seen in the driveway of her north St. Louis County home, located between Florissant and Spanish Lake, on Saturday. Authorities underlined the fact that she rarely leaves home without an escort and needs access to medication for several medical conditions.

Authorities originally believed Brown was in danger, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that police had made contact with her. However, she is still missing.

Brown’s sister’s death is being currently investigated by police. If you’ve seen Brown, police asks that you call 911.