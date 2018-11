Woman robbed at gunpoint while clearing snow from her car

A woman was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday while clearing snow from her car. The crime took place north of Carondelet Park.

A stranger walked up to the woman at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Fillmore Street. He pointed a gun at her and she complied with the demand to give hi her purse and cellphone. The 41-year-old woman was not hurt.

According to police, the robber was an African American man in his 20s, about 5 foot 8 and weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He was wearing a blue coat and black stocking cap.

On Thursday, the second-biggest ever snowstorm in November hit St. Louis, dumping anywhere from four inches of snow in the city to nine inches of snow in western parts of the metro area.

Fillmore Street is just north of Carondelet Park. The robbery occurred west of South Grand Boulevard, the eastern edge of the Holly Hills neighborhood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that total crime between May and October in the Holly Hills neighborhood is up 49 percent compared to the same six-month period last year. Property crimes are up, but violent crimes are down.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.