Woman shot dead during argument; suspect charged

A woman was during an argument with a man, when the suspect fired through the front door of a St. Louis home, police said. The tragic event happened on Sunday.

Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue and found 19-year-old Tyesha Seals with a gunshot wound in the front yard. She was unconscious and not breathing, and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that moments after Seals was taken to the hospital, police surrounded the house and ordered the men inside to back out of the house with their hands up.

25-year-old Latrail Grant, the suspect, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action on Monday. He was being held in the St. Louis City Justice Center with bail set at $500,000.

Authorities said both Grant and Seals lived in the 3700 block of Minnesota, just north of Chippewa Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood, but their relationship wasn’t clear.

The two got into an argument outside the home, police said. They both went into the home and then Seals left, positioning herself in front of the doors as if to hold it closed and stop Grant from following her out, court documents state.

Grant then pulled a gun from a bag in the living room and shot through the door, police said.