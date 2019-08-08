Woman shot in attempted carjacking at ATM

A woman was injured on Wednesday after she was shot when she refused to give up her car in an attempted carjacking near a popular shopping plaza.

KMOV reports that the incident took place at the PNC Bank on West Florissant Avenue in Jennings. The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said she pulled up close to the ATM just before noon on July 28. She says she then saw a man suddenly appear behind her vehicle holding a gun.

According to information published by News 4, the man demanded the woman get out of her car. She instead started to drive off, and the man fired at her, hitting her in the shoulder.

Police continue to look for the gunman. The bank says the surveillance camera above the ATM is working and should have caught the suspect. However, it’s still unclear if police have gotten ahold of the video.