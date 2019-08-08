Woman shot in attempted carjacking at ATM

A woman was injured on Wednesday after she was shot when she refused to give up her car in an attempted carjacking near a popular shopping plaza.
KMOV reports that the incident took place at the PNC Bank on West Florissant Avenue in Jennings. The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said she pulled up close to the ATM just before noon on July 28. She says she then saw a man suddenly appear behind her vehicle holding a gun.
According to information published by News 4, the man demanded the woman get out of her car. She instead started to drive off, and the man fired at her, hitting her in the shoulder.
Police continue to look for the gunman. The bank says the surveillance camera above the ATM is working and should have caught the suspect. However, it’s still unclear if police have gotten ahold of the video.
Mujer recibe disparo en intento de robo de auto en cajero automático
Una mujer resultó herida el miércoles después de recibir un disparo cuando se negó a entregar su automóvil en un intento de robo de automóviles cerca de una popular plaza comercial.
KMOV informa que el incidente tuvo lugar en el PNC Bank en West Florissant Avenue en Jennings. La víctima, que deseaba permanecer en el anonimato, dijo que se detuvo cerca del cajero automático justo antes del mediodía del 28 de julio. Ella dice que luego vio a un hombre aparecer repentinamente detrás de su vehículo con un arma.
Según la información publicada por News 4, el hombre exigió a la mujer que saliera de su automóvil. En cambio, comenzó a alejarse, y el hombre le disparó, golpeándola en el hombro.
La policía sigue buscando al pistolero. El banco dice que la cámara de vigilancia sobre el cajero automático está funcionando y debería haber capturado al sospechoso. Sin embargo, todavía no está claro si la policía está en posesión del video.