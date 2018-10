Woman sues officer who shot her in 2015, leaving her paralyzed

A St. Louis woman who was left paralyzed after being shot by police in 2015 has sued the officer in federal court Tuesday, claiming he shot her in the back while she was holding an intruder at gunpoint.

Jennifer Morgan-Tyra’s lawsuit is against officer Andrei Nikolov. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informs that police and the city say Nikolov was responding to her own 911 call about an intruder at her brother’s house in the 4200 block of Chippewa about 7 p.m. on May 8, 2015.

According to the lawsuit, Morgan-Tyra was holding the intruder at gunpoint when Nikolov shot her at least nine times in the back without identifying himself or giving her a “reasonable opportunity” to respond to his commands. She was in a coma for eight days, suffered a series of internal injuries and is now paralyzed from the lower back down, the suit says.

The lawsuit also accuses police of providing false evidence that resulted in her being charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer. She is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Police say that at the time of the shooting officers saw a male acquaintance of Morgan-Tyra’s flee the home, and Morgan-Tyra refuse an order to drop the gun and begin “to raise the weapon toward the officers” when she was shot in the chest.

Nikolov has declined to testify based on his union attorney’s advice.