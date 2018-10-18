Woman who blocked neighbor from entering says she was motivated by safety, not racism

The woman in the video that has drawn national attention said Tuesday that she blocked her neighbor motivated by safety, not racism. Hillary Thornton said she was doing what the condo board asks all residents to do for safety.
In an interview that aired Tuesday on Fox 2, Thornton said: “When I noticed an individual that I did not know, my only intent was to follow the directions that I had been given by our condo association board members, repeatedly, and that is to never allow access to any individual you do not know.”
The viral video was shot by D’Arreion Toles, an African American man who was blocked access to his condo by Thornton. The video shows Thornton standing at the entry door with a dog on a leash, blocking him and asking what unit he lives in during one of three videos Toles posted to Facebook.
She said that she asked Toles if he had a key fob to open the door and he didn’t replay. “He would not show me one,” Thornton said.
Thornton says Toles forced his way past her to get inside the building, something she says was not captured on the videos he posted. “There was an altercation at the front door and that’s how he got in the front door,” she said.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Toles said in an emailed statement on Monday night that he was “accosted, harassed and stalked” by Thornton, who “got in my face, demanded to see my key fob, and proceeded to berate me and harass me for merely trying to go home after a long day of work.”
But Thornton stands by her actions. “I do not think that I did anything wrong,” she said. “I upheld what they asked of me to its fullest extent.”
Mujer que impidió entrada a vecino dice que motivación fue seguridad, no racismo
La mujer en el video que ha llamado la atención nacional dijo el martes que bloqueó a su vecino motivada por la seguridad, no por el racismo. Hillary Thornton dijo que estaba haciendo lo que la junta del condominio les pide a todos los residentes que hagan por seguridad.
En una entrevista que se emitió el martes en Fox 2, Thornton dijo: “Cuando noté a una persona que no conocía, mi única intención era seguir las instrucciones que me habían dado los miembros de la junta de nuestra asociación de condominios, repetidamente, y eso es nunca permitir el acceso a cualquier persona que no conozcas”.
El video viral fue filmado por D’Arreion Toles, un hombre afroamericano a quien Thornton le bloqueó el acceso a su apartamento. El video muestra a Thornton parada en la puerta de entrada con un perro atado con una correa, bloqueándolo y preguntándole en qué unidad vive durante uno de los tres videos que Toles publicó en Facebook.
Ella dijo que le preguntó a Toles si tenía un llavero para abrir la puerta y él no le mostró ninguno. “Él nunca me lo mostró”, dijo Thornton.
Thornton dice que Toles la forzó a pasar junto a ella para entrar al edificio, algo que ella dice que no fue capturado en los videos que publicó. “Hubo un altercado en la puerta de entrada y así es como él entró por la puerta de entrada”, dijo.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que Toles dijo en un comunicado enviado por correo electrónico el lunes por la noche que fue “atacado, acosado y acosado” por Thornton, quien “se me puso en la cara, exigió ver mi llavero y procedió a reprenderme y acosarme por solo intentar irme a casa después de un largo día de trabajo”.
Pero Thornton respalda sus acciones. “No creo que haya hecho nada malo”, dijo. “Solo hice lo que me habían pedido”.