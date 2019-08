Women protest sexual violence in Mexico City.

Hundreds of women gathered at a central plaza in Mexico City on Friday to protest the sexual violence that has spiked against them this year, particularly in the country’s capital and its metropolitan area, and the recent cases of sexual abuse by members of the city’s police force.

Two weeks ago, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four policemen who offered her a ride home after she was seen walking home late at night coming home from a party. She then reported being rape by the officers, who have not yet been charged because the DNA evidence was mishandled by authorities.

Then, a week later, a 16-year-old girl was raped by a security guard at a museum, prompting the outrage of thousands of women all over the country, who mobilized on Friday to protest the authorities’ handling of the cases and the sexual violence in general against them.

TIME reports that protesters shouted and wrote phrases like “They don’t take care of us” and “rape state” in walls and monuments in Mexico City’s central area, including the country’s most famous monument: el Angel de la Independencia.

This, in turn, drew widespread criticism on social media of people who argued that the movement was protesting the wrong way. Feminists, advocacy groups and the general population shot down the criticism saying that authorities and parts of society seem more concerned with the wellbeing of walls and monuments than of their women.

Mexico City’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, the first woman elected as head of the city’s government, has been particularly criticized for directing more attention and resources to investigate the protesters than the police officers involved in the sex abuse cases.

Protesters have called for Sheinbaum’s resignation, while also criticizing her choice of language, noting that words like “provocation”, which she has used to describe the protesters’ actions, are sometimes deployed to blame rape victims for their own assaults.