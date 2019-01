Women’s march underway in downtown St. Louis

The women’s march is taking place this Saturday in downtown St. Louis, despite the weather advisory. More than a thousand people were expected to attend to the event that was scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

The third annual Women’s March started on Union Station and carried on to Tucker and Market. It is part of an international movement formally launched in cities around the globe the day after the inauguration of President Trump in January 2018, as the St. Louis Public radio reports.

Organizer Lauren Kohn Davis said on Friday that the march would take place despite the weather advisory.

“Absolutely the march is still on. I think one of the important things to remember is that it’s just a little cold, it’s just a few flakes. One of our other organizers said it best when she said, ‘If the unhoused population in our community can deal with this daily, we can deal with it for a few hours – we’re women come on.’”

More than 2,000 people said on the Facebook event that they were interested in attending.