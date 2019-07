Women’s soccer national team is honored in New York City

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team was honored on Wednesday in New York amid confetti and chants of “equal pay”, celebrating its World Cup triumph and hailing the players new status as icons of women’s rights.

The team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday in Paris, reaching their fourth World Cup, in a tournament that set new records for viewership, reflecting the popularity of the U.S. soccer team.

Reuters reports that marching bands and women on motorcycles escorted floats carrying the players, coaches and staff up Broadway to a City Hall rally along a route dubbed “the Canyon of Heroes.”

At City Hall, Mayor Bill de Blasio presented the ceremonial keys to the city to the team, and co-captains Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd thanked the country for supporting the team.

At the city hall, Rapinoe, the tournament’s top scorer, delivered an impassioned speech, where she jokingly swept aside any rumors about running for the presidency in 2020. She told the audience to “make this world a better place” and to “love more, hate less”. She has been involved in a feud with president Trump during the last couple of weeks, publicly stating that she would not attend the White House after her team’s win

The team is also in the midst of a gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, demanding equal compensation with their mal counterparts who earn a much higher base pay.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also expressed his support for the team’s fight. “We stand with them in solidarity. Equal pay for equal work,” he said at a press conference at the start of the parade, after signing into law an equal pay bill passed by the New York State Legislature earlier this year.

Hours after the ceremony, Senators Dianne Feinstein and Patty Murray, both Democrats, introduced a bill requiring equal pay and compensation for all U.S. national athletes.