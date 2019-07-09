Women’s World Cup success: equal pay, high viewership and iconic moments

The 2019 Women’s World Cup ended in France on Sunday, with the United States beating the Netherlands 2-0, and leaving the world of sports and politics shaking and with new heroes in players like Brazil’s Marta and the United States’ Megan Rapinoe.
Rapinoe, the most outspoken of her team, has shown no shyness when it comes to voicing her ideology: she has become an icon of the LGBT community and one of the most prominent advocates for equal pay between men and women, along the rest of the American team.
At the end of the match in a sold-out Stade de Lyon in Paris, soccer fans were chanting “Equal pay! Equal pay!” echoing what the American players have been demanding all along: that they get paid the same amount as their male counterparts.
The United States arrived into the tournament with an enormous amount of pressure on their backs, but they never once shied away from it; on the contrary, they reveled in it. With an ongoing lawsuit against their federation and a public challenge from President Trump to “finish the job” and win the tournament, the American team reached its fourth World Cup in an uncompromising manner.
The Americans’ confidence gave testament of the current state of women’s soccer: it’s not only a niche event anymore, as the tournament a billion viewers, making it the most watched Women’s World Cup ever.
The success of the tournament reverberated far beyond the U.S., where it has always been somewhat popular, and into soccer heartlands such as France and Brazil, whose populations have embraced women’s soccer as well. The quarterfinal between Brazil and France, with superstar striker Marta, drew a record 59 million viewers, making it the most-watched women’s match ever. Marta also became the highest scorer in the history of World Cups, both male and female, with 17 goals in the tournament.
Now that the World Cup has ended, the Americans, led by the likes of Rapinoe and star striker Alex Morgan, will shift their focus back home to their fight for equal pay and their uncompromising stance in equally important matters such as LGBT rights, capitalizing on their newly-acquired iconic status.
Éxito en la Copa Mundial Femenina: igualdad de remuneración, alta audiencia y momentos icónicos
La Copa Mundial Femenina de 2019 terminó en Francia el domingo, con Estados Unidos venciendo a Holanda 2-0, dejando al mundo de los deportes y la política agitados y con nuevos héroes en jugadores como Marta Brasil y Megan Rapinoe de Estados Unidos.
Rapinoe, la más abierta de su equipo, no ha mostrado timidez a la hora de expresar su ideología: se ha convertido en un ícono de la comunidad LGBT y una de las más prominentes defensoras de la igualdad salarial entre hombres y mujeres, en el resto del mundo. Equipo americano
Al final del partido en un agotado Stade de Lyon en París, los fanáticos del fútbol estaban gritando “¡Igualdad de pago! ¡Igualdad de salario! ”, Haciéndose eco de lo que los jugadores estadounidenses han estado exigiendo todo el tiempo: que reciban el mismo monto que sus contrapartes masculinos.
Los Estados Unidos llegaron al torneo con una enorme presión sobre sus espaldas, pero nunca se alejaron de él; por el contrario, se deleitaban en ello. Con una demanda en curso contra su federación y un desafío público del presidente Trump para “terminar el trabajo” y ganar el torneo, el equipo estadounidense llegó a su cuarta Copa del Mundo de una manera intransigente.
La confianza de los estadounidenses dio testimonio del estado actual del fútbol femenino: ya no es solo un evento de nicho, ya que el torneo mil millones de espectadores, lo que lo convierte en la Copa Mundial Femenina más vista de la historia.
El éxito del torneo tuvo repercusiones más allá de los EE. UU., Donde siempre ha sido algo popular, y en el corazón del fútbol como Francia y Brasil, cuyas poblaciones también han abrazado el fútbol femenino. Los cuartos de final entre Brasil y Francia, con la superestrella Marta, atrajeron un récord de 59 millones de espectadores, convirtiéndolo en el partido femenino más visto de la historia. Marta también se convirtió en la máxima anotadora en la historia de las Copas Mundiales, tanto masculinas como femeninas, con 17 goles en el torneo.
Ahora que la Copa del Mundo ha finalizado, los estadounidenses, liderados por personajes como Rapinoe y el delantero estrella Alex Morgan, volverán a centrarse en su lucha por la igualdad de remuneración y su postura inflexible en asuntos igualmente importantes como los derechos LGBT, capitalizando su estado icónico recién adquirido.