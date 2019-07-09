Women’s World Cup success: equal pay, high viewership and iconic moments

The 2019 Women’s World Cup ended in France on Sunday, with the United States beating the Netherlands 2-0, and leaving the world of sports and politics shaking and with new heroes in players like Brazil’s Marta and the United States’ Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe, the most outspoken of her team, has shown no shyness when it comes to voicing her ideology: she has become an icon of the LGBT community and one of the most prominent advocates for equal pay between men and women, along the rest of the American team.

At the end of the match in a sold-out Stade de Lyon in Paris, soccer fans were chanting “Equal pay! Equal pay!” echoing what the American players have been demanding all along: that they get paid the same amount as their male counterparts.

The United States arrived into the tournament with an enormous amount of pressure on their backs, but they never once shied away from it; on the contrary, they reveled in it. With an ongoing lawsuit against their federation and a public challenge from President Trump to “finish the job” and win the tournament, the American team reached its fourth World Cup in an uncompromising manner.

The Americans’ confidence gave testament of the current state of women’s soccer: it’s not only a niche event anymore, as the tournament a billion viewers, making it the most watched Women’s World Cup ever.

The success of the tournament reverberated far beyond the U.S., where it has always been somewhat popular, and into soccer heartlands such as France and Brazil, whose populations have embraced women’s soccer as well. The quarterfinal between Brazil and France, with superstar striker Marta, drew a record 59 million viewers, making it the most-watched women’s match ever. Marta also became the highest scorer in the history of World Cups, both male and female, with 17 goals in the tournament.

Now that the World Cup has ended, the Americans, led by the likes of Rapinoe and star striker Alex Morgan, will shift their focus back home to their fight for equal pay and their uncompromising stance in equally important matters such as LGBT rights, capitalizing on their newly-acquired iconic status.