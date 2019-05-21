WORDS FROM THE PUBLISHER
How happy are we?
By Cecilia Velazquez
Happiness is a goal that is increasingly present in today’s society. According to a United Nations report, Costa Rica is the happiest country in Latin America, and at the same time occupies the twelfth position in the world. The region is followed by Mexico (23), Chile (26), Guatemala (27) and Panama (31).
Is it easy to measure the happiness of a country? It depends. The UN takes into account aspects such as education, social programs, life expectancies, government efficiency or corruption. This year, with special emphasis on the community and the influence of information technologies.
Finland tops the world list. Next, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Holland, New Zealand and Canada appear. In the last places are South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Afghanistan, Tanzania and Rwanda.
In his book “The delirium of growth”, David Pilling says that the happiness of people does not depend on absolute wealth, but rather on relative wealth with respect to those around him.
Speaking to the newspaper “Expansion”, Pilling admits the relationship between GDP and happiness, “because it seems quite clear that citizens of the poorest countries have it more difficult to be happy, but it is not an exact and direct correlation”, since “some who have a lot of money declare themselves unhappy, and some who are poorer say they are happy”.
I do not believe that there is only one way to measure happiness, but there are minimum conditions for personal and collective well-being. It is essential a material base that guarantees the issues of first necessity, such as feeding, dressing, working and decent shelter. To which is added quality education and health for all.
Proper nutrition is so fundamental that a study from the University of Leuven, in Belgium, revealed that happiness begins in the intestine. As you read: some gut bacteria produce positive effects on mood and a poor intestinal flora leads to depression.
You have probably heard about serotonin, the neurotransmitter that regulates moods. Well, according to the study, 95% occurs in the gastrointestinal tract. Then you can make sure that the bacteria in the intestine control the mood.
Happiness is multifactorial. Despite the shortcomings of some rankings, today I see the glass half full. Welcome are the studies and reports that seek to deepen the subject.
I like to be happy, but I definitely enjoy more being in PEACE.
PALABRAS DEL PUBLICISTA
Por Cecilia Velázquez
¿Que tal felices somos?
La felicidad es un objetivo cada vez más presente en la sociedad actual. Según un informe de Naciones Unidas, Costa Rica es el país más feliz de América Latina, y a la vez ocupa la duodécima posición mundial. En la región le siguen México (23), Chile (26), Guatemala (27) y Panamá (31).
¿Es fácil medir la felicidad de un país? Depende. La ONU tiene en cuenta aspectos como la educación, los programas sociales, las expectativas de vida, la eficiencia gubernamental o la corrupción. Este año, con especial énfasis en la comunidad y en la influencia de las tecnologías de la información.
Finlandia encabeza la lista mundial. A continuación, aparecen Dinamarca, Noruega, Islandia, Holanda, Nueva Zelanda y Canadá. En los últimos lugares están Sudán del Sur, República Centroafricana, Afganistán, Tanzania y Ruanda.
En su libro “El delirio del crecimiento”, David Pilling asegura que la felicidad de las personas no depende de la riqueza absoluta, sino más bien de la riqueza relativa con respecto a quienes le rodean.
En declaraciones al periódico “Expansión”, Pilling admite la relación entre el PIB y la felicidad, “porque parece bastante claro que los ciudadanos de los países más pobres lo tienen más difícil para ser felices, pero no es una correlación exacta y directa”, ya que “algunos que tienen mucho dinero se declaran infelices, y algunos que son más pobres se dicen felices”.
No creo que haya una sola manera de medir la felicidad, pero sí condiciones mínimas para el bienestar personal y colectivo. Es imprescindible una base material que garantice los asuntos de primerísima necesidad, como alimentarse, vestirse, trabajar y cobijarse decentemente. A lo que se suma una educación y salud de calidad para todos.
La alimentación adecuada es tan fundamental que un estudio de la Universidad de Leuven, en Bélgica, reveló que la felicidad comienza en el intestino. Así como lees: algunas bacterias del intestino producen efectos positivos sobre el estado de ánimo y una flora intestinal pobre lleva a la depresión.
Seguramente has oído hablar de la serotonina, el neurotransmisor que regula los estados de ánimo. Pues, según el estudio, el 95% se produce en el tracto gastrointestinal. Entonces puede asegurarse que las bacterias del intestino controlan el estado de ánimo.
La felicidad es multifactorial. A pesar de las carencias de algunos ránkings, hoy veo el vaso medio lleno. Bienvenidos sean los estudios e informes que buscan profundizar en el tema.
Me gusta estar feliz, pero sin duda disfruto mas estar en PAZ.