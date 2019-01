World Bank’s president to resign effective February 1

World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim will resign effective Feb. 1, more than three years ahead of his term’s expiration, it was announced on Monday.

Kim, 59, a physician and public health advocate, was nominated by former U.S. President Barack Obama for a first and second term. Kim supported green energy projects and dropped support for coal power investments, which put him at odds with the Trump administration’s policies on climate change.

Reuters reports that people familiar with Kim’s announcement to the World Bank executive board said he was leaving of his own accord and was “not pushed out” by the Trump administration.

However, president Donald Trump will have a strong influence in choosing Kim’s successor as the United Sates holds a controlling share of the World Bank’s voting rights. The bank president has traditionally been an American chosen by the U.S. administration.

Kim intends to join a firm to focus on increasing infrastructure investment in developing countries, the bank said.