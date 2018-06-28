World Cup: In crazy conclusion to Group F, Mexico advance despite losing; Germany out of tournament

Mexican fans were looking at their phones rather than at the Mexican players on the field trying desperately to score a goal against Sweden, losing 3-0 to the Scandinavian side. Prior to the match, they were in a strange position, never before seen in a World Cup: If they lost to Sweden by 2 goals or more and Germany beat South Korea by 1 –as everyone thought that they would– they would be out of the tournament despite having won their first two matches. That had never happened in a World Cup before; and it didn’t, thanks to South Korea.
Despite being in that odd position, the Mexican team and fans were confident. They had displayed good football against Germany and South Korea, beating the world champions in what had been the major upset of the World Cup thus far. They went to half-time tied with Sweden and even finished that first half closer to scoring a goal after having endured a siege by the Swedes in the first 30 minutes of the game.
Then came the first goal after the ball found the Swedish player at the right time in the right place. Then a penalty. Then a strange own goal by a Mexican defender. The table was set for Germany to snatch one in against South Korea and knock the Latin American side out of the tournament, after many had begun to talk about them as the “dark horse” of the World Cup.
By the 80th minute, Mexican fans in the stadium were looking at their phones instead of at the pitch. They were monitoring what was happening between Germany and South Korea, in a game that was still tied. They feared with an almost certainty that Germany would score any minute. They were Germany. They had done exactly that against the Swedes only a couple days earlier.
The stoppage time was agonizing. Suddenly, Mexican fans started jumping up and down, cheering and throwing their beers onto the pitch. South Korea had scored. Mexican football commentator Christian Martinoli –known for his passionate narrations– had given up on the Mexico-Sweden game and started narrating what was happening between South Korea and Germany in the last minutes of their match. He announced the goal and then that it had been called as an offside; the VAR had gone into action and the referee was reviewing the play. It was still 0-0 and Mexico could be eliminated any moment, as the Germans were expected to launch an all-out attack against the South Koreans.
The news reached Mexican fans in the stadium. They were silent again. The referee ruled the South Korean goal was valid and Mexicans all over the world started celebrating again.
When the story was already written as Germany now needed two goals in stoppage time to knock out Mexico, the South Koreans scored another goal. Two humiliating defeats were now in place, but Mexico would live to fight another day, thanks in part to South Korea. Meanwhile, the four-time World Cup champions, the current title-holders, were out of the tournament. They had never gone out in the Group Stage since 1938. They now join France in 2002, Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014 in what seems to be the curse that haunts the team that wins the World Cup. They keep getting knocked out in the group stage at the next World Cup.
Now the South Koreans will be heading home but with their heads high. They join Morocco and Perú as the national teams that deserved better. All three teams lost their first two games but always displayed good football that just wasn’t enough because they faced more experienced teams.
This World Cup continues to shock as it approaches its elimination stage. The first match of the round of 16 will be nothing short of dramatic as Argentina and Messi face the French in what promises to be another day to remember.
Copa del Mundo: En conclusión de Grupo F, México avanza a pesar de perder; Alemania fuera del torneo
Los fanáticos mexicanos estaban mirando sus teléfonos en lugar de ver a los jugadores mexicanos en el campo tratando de-sesperadamente de marcar un gol contra Suecia, perdiendo 3-0 ante el lado escandinavo. Antes del partido, estaban en una posición extraña nunca antes vista en una Copa del Mundo: si perdían contra Suecia por 2 goles o más y Alemania vencía a Corea del Sur por 1, como todos pensaban que lo harían, estarían fuera del torneo a pesar de haber ganado sus dos primeros partidos. Eso nunca había sucedido en una Copa del mundo antes; y no fue así, gracias a Corea del Sur.
A pesar de estar en esa posición extraña, el equipo y los fanáticos mexicanos confiaban. Habían mostrado un buen fútbol contra Alemania y Corea del Sur, derrotando a los campeones del mundo en lo que había sido la mayor sorpresa de la Copa del Mundo hasta el momento. Llegaron al descanso empatando con Suecia e incluso terminaron la primera mitad más cerca de marcar un gol después de haber sufrido un asedio de los suecos en los primeros 30 minutos del juego.
Luego vino el primer gol después de que el balón encontró al jugador sueco en el momento correcto en el lugar correcto. Luego un penal. Luego, un extraño gol en propia puerta de un defensor mexicano. La mesa estaba lista para que Alemania le arrebatara la victoria a Corea del Sur y dejara al equipo latinoamericano fuera del torneo, después de que muchos habían comenzado a hablar de los mexicanos como el “caballo negro” de la Copa del Mundo.
Para el minuto 80, los fanáticos mexicanos en el estadio estaban mirando sus teléfonos en lugar de en el campo de juego. Estaban monitoreando lo que sucedía entre Alemania y Corea del Sur, en un juego que todavía estaba empatado. Temían con una certeza casi total que Alemania anotaría en cualquier momento. Se trataba de Alemania. Como dice el proverbio futbolístico: “Los alemanes siempre ganan.” Habían hecho exactamente eso contra los suecos solo un par de días antes.
El tiempo de compensación fue agonizante. De repente, los fanáticos mexicanos comenzaron a saltar arriba y abajo, animados y lanzando sus cervezas en el campo. Corea del Sur había anotado. El comentarista de fútbol mexicano Christian Martinoli, conocido por sus apasionadas narraciones, se dio por vencido en el juego México-Suecia y comenzó a narrar lo que sucedía entre Corea del Sur y Alemania en los últimos minutos de ese partido. Anunció el gol y luego que había sido anulado por fuera de juego; el VAR había entrado en acción y el árbitro estaba revisando la jugada. Seguía siendo 0-0 y México podría ser eliminado en cualquier momento, ya que se esperaba que los alemanes lanzaran un ataque total contra los surcoreanos.
La noticia llegó a los fanáticos mexicanos en el estadio. Estaban en silencio otra vez. El árbitro dictaminó que el gol de Corea del Sur era válido y los mexicanos de todo el mundo comenzaron a celebrar nuevamente.
Cuando la historia estaba escrita ya que Alemania necesitaba dos goles en tiempo de descuento para eliminar a México, los surcoreanos anotaron otro gol. Dos derrotas humillantes estaban ahora puestas, pero México viviría para luchar otro día, gracias en parte a Corea del Sur. Mientras tanto, los cuatro veces campeones de la Copa del Mundo, los campeones actuales, quedaban fuera del torneo. Nunca habían salido en la Etapa de Grupos desde 1938. Ahora se unen a Francia en 2002, Italia en 2010 y España en 2014 en lo que parece ser la maldición que acecha al equipo que gana la Copa del Mundo. Siguen siendo eliminados en la fase de grupos de la siguiente Copa del Mundo.
Ahora los surcoreanos se irán a casa pero con la cabeza alta. Se unen a Marruecos y Perú como los equipos que merecían algo mejor. Los tres equipos perdieron sus primeros dos juegos pero siempre mostraron un buen fútbol que simplemente no fue suficiente porque se enfrentaron a equipos más experimentados.
Este Mundial sigue impactando a medida que se acerca a su etapa de eliminación. El primer partido de la ronda de 16 será completamente dramático, ya que Argentina y Messi se enfrentarán a los franceses en lo que promete ser otro día para recordar.