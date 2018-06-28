World Cup: In crazy conclusion to Group F, Mexico advance despite losing; Germany out of tournament

Mexican fans were looking at their phones rather than at the Mexican players on the field trying desperately to score a goal against Sweden, losing 3-0 to the Scandinavian side. Prior to the match, they were in a strange position, never before seen in a World Cup: If they lost to Sweden by 2 goals or more and Germany beat South Korea by 1 –as everyone thought that they would– they would be out of the tournament despite having won their first two matches. That had never happened in a World Cup before; and it didn’t, thanks to South Korea.

Despite being in that odd position, the Mexican team and fans were confident. They had displayed good football against Germany and South Korea, beating the world champions in what had been the major upset of the World Cup thus far. They went to half-time tied with Sweden and even finished that first half closer to scoring a goal after having endured a siege by the Swedes in the first 30 minutes of the game.

Then came the first goal after the ball found the Swedish player at the right time in the right place. Then a penalty. Then a strange own goal by a Mexican defender. The table was set for Germany to snatch one in against South Korea and knock the Latin American side out of the tournament, after many had begun to talk about them as the “dark horse” of the World Cup.

By the 80th minute, Mexican fans in the stadium were looking at their phones instead of at the pitch. They were monitoring what was happening between Germany and South Korea, in a game that was still tied. They feared with an almost certainty that Germany would score any minute. They were Germany. They had done exactly that against the Swedes only a couple days earlier.

The stoppage time was agonizing. Suddenly, Mexican fans started jumping up and down, cheering and throwing their beers onto the pitch. South Korea had scored. Mexican football commentator Christian Martinoli –known for his passionate narrations– had given up on the Mexico-Sweden game and started narrating what was happening between South Korea and Germany in the last minutes of their match. He announced the goal and then that it had been called as an offside; the VAR had gone into action and the referee was reviewing the play. It was still 0-0 and Mexico could be eliminated any moment, as the Germans were expected to launch an all-out attack against the South Koreans.

The news reached Mexican fans in the stadium. They were silent again. The referee ruled the South Korean goal was valid and Mexicans all over the world started celebrating again.

When the story was already written as Germany now needed two goals in stoppage time to knock out Mexico, the South Koreans scored another goal. Two humiliating defeats were now in place, but Mexico would live to fight another day, thanks in part to South Korea. Meanwhile, the four-time World Cup champions, the current title-holders, were out of the tournament. They had never gone out in the Group Stage since 1938. They now join France in 2002, Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014 in what seems to be the curse that haunts the team that wins the World Cup. They keep getting knocked out in the group stage at the next World Cup.

Now the South Koreans will be heading home but with their heads high. They join Morocco and Perú as the national teams that deserved better. All three teams lost their first two games but always displayed good football that just wasn’t enough because they faced more experienced teams.

This World Cup continues to shock as it approaches its elimination stage. The first match of the round of 16 will be nothing short of dramatic as Argentina and Messi face the French in what promises to be another day to remember.



