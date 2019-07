World Cup qualifier will be played in St. Louis this summer

The U.S, Men’s soccer team will return to St. Louis later this summer. The national team will face Uruguay at Busch Stadium on September 10th. Uruguay is ranked fifth in the most recent FIFA rankings; the United States is ranked 22nd.

The World Cup qualifier for Qatar 2022 will be the first appearance by the U.S. men’s team in St. Louis since November 2015, when they played St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Busch Stadium in a World Cup qualifying match for last year’s tournament in Russia.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, starting at $35. The Cardinals expect the game to be a sellout. Missouri Net reports that this will be the seventh soccer match ever played at Busch Stadium.