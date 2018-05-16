World Cup Wednesday: Can Spain become the most-winning side of the 21st century?

The 21st century has seen four different winners in its four iterations in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014: Brazil, Italy, Spain and Germany. For 2018, the big question on everyone’s minds is if we will see a new winning side or one of the few national teams with world cup trophies on their shelves will get to add one more to its collection.

Spain are undoubtedly one of the strongest –if not the strongest– national teams of the 21st century. They won the Euro in 2008, the World Cup in 2010, and then the Euro again in 2012. Their golden generation players –Casillas, Ramos, Piqué, Busquets, Alonso, Hernández, Iniesta, Torres and Villa– fulfilled every dream at both the club and international level.

However, Spain performed quite poorly at the 2014 World Cup and the Euro 2016. The World Cup champions failed to even move past the group stage in Brazil and got knocked out in the round of 16 at the Euro 2016 by Italy. On top of that, half their golden generation is gone. Casillas, Alonso, Hernández, Torres and Villa have all retired from the national team if not from soccer altogether. Vicente del Bosque, the coach who led them from 2008 to 2016, an incredible run for a national team coach, was fired after two consecutive failures.

So why is Spain being considered again as serious contenders to win the top title in world soccer? While most countries see a golden generation once in a lifetime, Spain is seeing the rise of their second golden generation in just this century. Rising and breakout stars like Isco, Asensio, Morata and De Gea have took on from where their predecessors left, while benefitting from experienced players like Ramos, Piqué, Busquets and Iniesta. This seamless integration of both veterans and rookies has been made possible by the incredible coaching skills of Julen Lopetegui, who took a national side in poor condition and made it qualify to the Russia World Cup in spectacular fashion. Lopetegui has successfully combined Spain’s characteristic passing game with a more purpose-driven approach, taking less passes to reach the opponent’s goal area. Very much like the Germans, Spain has become a more physical and efficient team while retaining their creative and skillful flair.

Spain also enjoys from talent on every line. They have a very strong goalkeeper in De Gea, who may well just be the second-best in the world only behind Germany’s Manuel Neuer. Their seasoned central defenders, Ramos and Piqué, the leaders of their clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona, have proved to be a strong and reliable match that provides an incredible amount of leadership and inspiration on to the rest of the team. Iniesta continues to be the spiritual leader of Spain, whose talent and creativity on the pitch is only surpassed in the world by Messi’s. Isco and Asensio have made themselves indispensable in Real Madrid and are doing the same in the Spanish team. They also provide a good balance to the midfield, Isco being an excellent passer and Asensio having the definition capability of a striker. Morata and Costa have the benefit of going through a good moment in their clubs, so they are expected to be at the top of their game and be some of the top goalscorers of the tournament.

Spain’s opener in Russia is one of the most anticipated games of the first round. The Spanish will face off against Portugal on June 15th, in what will surely be a very exciting game and one filled with talent.

It seems unlikely that we will see a new World Cup winner this summer. Traditionally, the strongest side yet to win a World Cup has been the Netherlands, and they will be absent from this year’s tournament. Belgium could surprise everyone and reach the final, but they still lack the experience and winning mentality that teams like Brazil, Germany and Spain have. Whoever the winner, they would change the status quo of modern world soccer. If Brazil wins the World Cup, they would cement their reputation as the most-dominating side in soccer. If Germany wins it again, they would catch up to Brazil’s five World Cup wins, and establish themselves as the undisputed best national team of the decade. If Argentina wins it, we’d finally get to see the quite possibly best player in soccer history shine on the biggest stage. And if Spain wins it, they would establish themselves as the best team of the 21st century.