World Cup Wednesday: Mexico confirms roster for World Cup

The Mexican national team has announced its official World Cup squad for Russia. Injured players Andrés Guardado and Diego Reyes have been included in the list, with Pachuca midfielder Erick Gutierrez traveling with the squad as a reserve in case Guardado or Reyes suffer any setbacks.

Both Guardado and Reyes are crucial to coach Juan Carlos Osorio’s setup. Guardado, a midfielder and captain of the Mexican squad, has plenty of World Cup experience and plays in Spain, which means he is accustomed to the playing level that both the Germany and Sweden squads will bring to the table when they play Mexico on the group stage.

Reyes, on the other hand, is Osorio’s tallest defender, and could prove crucial against German and Swedish players that tower over the rest of the Mexican defenders. Reyes also has experience playing in Europe, and while he has proven to be an inconsistent defender, Osorio has reliable options for center-backs in the likes of Hector Moreno and Rafael Márquez.

Both Moreno and Márquez were also in question for the World Cup until the very last days. Moreno had also suffered an injury but he is reported to be fully recovered for the initial match against Germany, on June 17. Márquez, who is 39 years old and currently facing accusations by the U.S. Treasury Department for lending his name to a drug lord, will reach his Fifth World Cup, putting him into a select group of players along the likes of Gianluigi Buffon and Lotar Matthaus.

For the first time, the majority of the Mexico squad is based outside the country, with 15 of the 23 players playing for clubs abroad, including three from the MLS.

The full roster is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesús Corona (Cruz Azul)

Defenders: Diego Reyes (FC Porto), Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Héctor Moreno (Real Sociedad), Miguel Layún (Sevilla), Jesús Gallardo (Pumas), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Álvarez (América)

Midfielders: Héctor Herrera (FC Porto), Andrés Guardado (Real Betis), Rafael Márquez (Atlas), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Marco Fabián (Eintracht Frankfurt), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy)

Forwards: Javier Aquino (Tigres), Jesús Corona (Porto), Rañul Jiménez (Venfica), Oribe Peralta (América), Javier Hernández (West Ham United), Carlos Vela (LAFC), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven)