World Cup Wednesday: Ultimate glory at reach for Messi and Ronaldo

As June 14 and the kick-off for the 2018 Russia World Cup nears, the eyes of the world set sight on the potential protagonists of soccer’s ultimate tournament. There are, however, no other two players who will attract as much attention from fans and the media as superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two are highly regarded as the sport’s top players not just currently, but all throughout history. There is a long-standing debate over who is soccer’s best player of all time, with only four possible answers: Pelé, Maradona, Messi or Ronaldo. Fans around the world are lucky to be able to witness two of the most complete players go against each other on a regular basis as they compete in the same domestic league and have won countless titles for their clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, it is well known that there is no greater glory in soccer than to lift the World Cup trophy. Unlike Pelé and Maradona, Messi and Ronaldo have yet to lead their national teams to the ultimate glory, and they will be eager to do so come this summer’s tournament. Many already consider Messi to be the best player of all time –in fact, he has just won his fifth Golden Boot, making him the only player in history to have done so–, but the main argument against this thesis is that he has not won Argentina any international titles, while his predecessor, Maradona, carried the South Americans on his shoulders on not one, but two occasions, to crown themselves as world champions.

Messi and Argentina have lost four finals. Three continental and one World Cup, being defeated by Brazil, Germany and Chile on two occasions. Messi famously quit the national team after losing the 2016 Copa América final against Chile on penalties and declaring that winning an international title, apparently, “wasn’t for him”, an announcement that rocked the world of sports. He has since reversed his decision and ultimately single-handedly qualified the Argentinian team for the 2018 World Cup, but at 30 years old, this might be his last best chance to win an international title.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, won the Euro in 2016 when Portugal beat France in Paris. He was instrumental to his team reaching the final but was injured early on the last game, missing out on his team’s incredible performance against the French. Just like Messi, Ronaldo is frequently criticized for failing to deliver at the international level, in contrast to how often he delivers for his club Real Madrid who will play the Champions League final for the third consecutive time on June 26 against Liverpool.

Portugal have admittedly a smaller chance of lifting the World Cup trophy than Argentina does, but this could relieve some pressure off of Ronaldo and his teammates, who could very well become the dark horse of the tournament. Time is particularly running out for Ronaldo as well, who, while still at the top of his game, is already 33 years old and could see a move out of Real Madrid in the near future.

The last World Cup of the decade could also be the World Cup where we see the top two footballers of the century, together, for the last time. If both teams reach the semifinals, we might even see a clash between Messi and Ronaldo. The two players know each other well and have a mutual respect for each other, so it would be definitely emotional to see one eliminate the other from the competition, and what could very well be the last World Cup –at least, in top form– for either one of them.