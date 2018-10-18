Wow Air calls St. Louis a “disappointment” after announcing halt of operations at Lambert

Wow Air, the only airline providing nonstop service to Europe from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, announced on Monday its decision to leave St. Louis, and on Tuesday it added such a decision was based on disappointing results.

However, such a statement contradicts what the airport had reported about the popularity of the trans-Atlantic flights.

“Unfortunately, it has to be said that St. Louis was a disappointment for Wow Air this summer in terms of end results, with load factos not achieving the targets that were set for the route in the beginning, and compared to other markets in our network,” the airline said in a statement emailed to the Post-Dispatch.

The local newspaper reports that the airport had reported a strong response from customers. “We’re disappointed because the response from customers across the St. Louis region was strong and we were told we were one of the airline’s top performing markets in the Midwest that were added last spring.”

The airport reported that flights from May 17 through the end of September were, on average, around 75 percent full for Wow Air.

“We don’t feel like this is an issue with the St. Louis market,” the airport said in response to Wow Air’s statement. “Up until now, we were told that the market was performing well and was one of the better markets among those that were added earlier this year.”

The final flight from St. Louis to Keflavik International Airport, outside Reykjavik, will be on January 6, and from Iceland to St. Louis on January 7.