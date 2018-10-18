Wow Air calls St. Louis a “disappointment” after announcing halt of operations at Lambert

Wow Air, the only airline providing nonstop service to Europe from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, announced on Monday its decision to leave St. Louis, and on Tuesday it added such a decision was based on disappointing results.
However, such a statement contradicts what the airport had reported about the popularity of the trans-Atlantic flights.
“Unfortunately, it has to be said that St. Louis was a disappointment for Wow Air this summer in terms of end results, with load factos not achieving the targets that were set for the route in the beginning, and compared to other markets in our network,” the airline said in a statement emailed to the Post-Dispatch.
The local newspaper reports that the airport had reported a strong response from customers. “We’re disappointed because the response from customers across the St. Louis region was strong and we were told we were one of the airline’s top performing markets in the Midwest that were added last spring.”
The airport reported that flights from May 17 through the end of September were, on average, around 75 percent full for Wow Air.
“We don’t feel like this is an issue with the St. Louis market,” the airport said in response to Wow Air’s statement. “Up until now, we were told that the market was performing well and was one of the better markets among those that were added earlier this year.”
The final flight from St. Louis to Keflavik International Airport, outside Reykjavik, will be on January 6, and from Iceland to St. Louis on January 7.
Wow Air llama a St. Louis una “decepción” tras anunciar cese de operaciones en Lambert
Wow Air, la única aerolínea que ofrece servicios sin escalas a Europa desde el Aeropuerto Internacional St. Louis Lambert, anunció el lunes su decisión de abandonar el mercado de St. Louis, y el martes agregó que dicha decisión se basó en resultados decepcionantes.
Sin embargo, tal declaración contradice lo que el aeropuerto había informado sobre la popularidad de los vuelos transatlánticos.
“Desafortunadamente, hay que decir que St. Louis fue una decepción para Wow Air este verano en términos de resultados finales, ya que los datos de carga no lograron los objetivos establecidos para la ruta al principio y en comparación con otros mercados en nuestro “, dijo la aerolínea en un comunicado enviado por correo electrónico al Post-Dispatch.
El periódico local informa que el aeropuerto había informado una fuerte respuesta de los clientes. “Estamos decepcionados porque la respuesta de los clientes en la región de St. Louis fue fuerte y nos dijeron que éramos uno de los mercados con mejor desempeño de la aerolínea en el Medio Oeste que se agregó la primavera pasada”.
El aeropuerto informó que los vuelos de Wow Air desde el 17 de mayo hasta finales de septiembre estaban, en promedio, alrededor del 75 por ciento.
“No sentimos que esto sea un problema con el mercado de St. Louis”, dijo el aeropuerto en respuesta a la declaración de Wow Air. “Hasta ahora, nos dijeron que el mercado tenía un buen desempeño y era uno de los mejores mercados entre los que se agregaron a principios de este año”.
El último vuelo desde St. Louis al Aeropuerto Internacional de Keflavik, a las afueras de Reykjavik, será el 6 de enero, y de Islandia a St. Louis el 7 de enero.