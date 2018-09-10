WOW Air offering flights from St. Louis to Iceland for $69, other European cities for $99

WOW Air is offering a special on one-way flights to Europe, coinciding with The Northern Lights’ first appearance in Iceland this fall and winter.

The special includes flights to Iceland and other European cities. Ticket buyers can get a flight from St. Louis to Reykjavik for $69, or to London, Frankfurt and Brussels for $99. As Fox 2 reports, fall is an off-season for travel to Europe and there may be smaller crowds at your destination.

The special fares are available for travel September through December 2018. More information on WOW Air’s website: www.wowair.us

As WOW Air explains, fall is one of the best season to visit the Old Continent:

“Travelers can enjoy smaller crowds in Europe in the fall, strolling through Hyde Park in London, St. Paul’s Square in Frankfurt and Promenade Verte in Brussels to take in the changing fall foliage, and can experience some exciting events including London Fashion Week, Frankfurt’s take on Oktoberfest, or Brussels’ Autumn Falls music festival. Those looking for holiday cheer will enjoy exploring London’s world-class shopping and seeing the lights at Buckingham Palace, the Christmas market Römerberg in Frankfurt, and the Winter Wonders Festival in Brussels, where travelers can view the city’s lights atop the giant Ferris wheel.”