WOW Air offering flights from St. Louis to Iceland for $69, other European cities for $99

WOW Air is offering a special on one-way flights to Europe, coinciding with The Northern Lights’ first appearance in Iceland this fall and winter.
The special includes flights to Iceland and other European cities. Ticket buyers can get a flight from St. Louis to Reykjavik for $69, or to London, Frankfurt and Brussels for $99. As Fox 2 reports, fall is an off-season for travel to Europe and there may be smaller crowds at your destination.
The special fares are available for travel September through December 2018. More information on WOW Air’s website: www.wowair.us
As WOW Air explains, fall is one of the best season to visit the Old Continent:
“Travelers can enjoy smaller crowds in Europe in the fall, strolling through Hyde Park in London, St. Paul’s Square in Frankfurt and Promenade Verte in Brussels to take in the changing fall foliage, and can experience some exciting events including London Fashion Week, Frankfurt’s take on Oktoberfest, or Brussels’ Autumn Falls music festival. Those looking for holiday cheer will enjoy exploring London’s world-class shopping and seeing the lights at Buckingham Palace, the Christmas market Römerberg in Frankfurt, and the Winter Wonders Festival in Brussels, where travelers can view the city’s lights atop the giant Ferris wheel.”
WOW Air ofrece vuelos desde St. Louis a Islandia por $69, otras ciudades europeas por $99
WOW Air ofrece un servicio especial en vuelos de ida a Europa, coincidiendo con la primera aparición de Las Luces del Norte en Islandia en otoño e invierno.
El especial incluye vuelos a Islandia y otras ciudades europeas. Los compradores de boletos pueden obtener un vuelo de St. Louis a Reykjavik por $69, o a Londres, Frankfurt y Bruselas por $99. Como informa Fox 2, el otoño es una temporada baja para viajar a Europa y puede haber multitudes más pequeñas en su destino.
Las tarifas especiales están disponibles para viajar de septiembre a diciembre de 2018. Más información en el sitio web de WOW Air: www.wowair.us
Como explica WOW Air, el otoño es una de las mejores estaciones para visitar el Viejo Continente:
“Los viajeros pueden disfrutar menos multitudes en Europa en el otoño, paseando por Hyde Park en Londres, St. Paul’s Square en Frankfurt y Promenade Verte en Bruselas para disfrutar del cambiante follaje de otoño, y pueden experimentar algunos eventos emocionantes como la London Fashion Week, el Oktoberfest en Frankfurt o al festival de música de otoño de Bruselas. Aquellos que buscan alegría navideña disfrutarán explorando las tiendas de lujo de Londres y viendo las luces en el Buckingham Palace, el mercado navideño Römerberg en Frankfurt y el Festival Winter Wonders en Bruselas, donde los viajeros pueden ver las luces de la ciudad sobre la noria gigante”.