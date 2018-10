Wow Air to halt flights from Lambert in January

Icelandic airline Wow Air announced on Monday that it will stop providing nonstop service to Europe from St. Louis Lambert International Airport after January 7, next year.

The news made public yesterday came just five months after the budget carrier began its operations in St. Louis and brought back trans-Atlantic travel to the area after a 15-year hiatus.

Lambert released a statement on Monday addressing the news: “We’re disappointed because the response from customers across the St. Louis region was strong, and we were told we were one of the airline’s top performing markets in the Midwest that were added last spring.”

For the St. Louis area governmental agencies, getting a transatlantic airline to offer services at Lambert was important, and they showed their commitment to it by offering millions in incentives to Wow Air. However, the airport said in its statement that the airline will not meet the criteria for the incentives because it’s ceasing service in January.

Wow Air representatives did not give a reason for the discontinuation of the flights and had not responded to request for comment by local newspaper the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. But media reports have cited serious business problems at the Icelandic airline and worries about its future.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informs that a business publication based in Iceland reported this month that Wow Air’s operating environment, like other European airlines, has worsened recently largely due to competition and rising oil prices. A government task force has been formed in Iceland to create an emergency plan to respond should Wow Air and Icelandair go bankrupt.

It was reported this summer that the airline had lost about $45 million from July 2017 through June before interest and tax.

Wow Air began flights from Lambert on May 17 and made a two-year commitment to St. Louis, one of four Midwest cities to be added by their airline. The other three cities have seen dissimilar results stemming from the airline administration’s decision: Detroit still has flights to Iceland being offered on the War Air website through October of next year, but flights from Cleveland and Cincinnati are temporarily halting in a couple of weeks.

The Cincinnati Business Courier reported that Wow Air would pause service from the city after its Oct. 27 flight to Iceland, and through the spring. It also reported that Wow flights from other airports were set to cease after October, including from Cleveland, Dallas-Fort Worth and New York’s JFK International Airport.

Meanwhile, the announcement by Wow Air could cause repercussions at Lambert, as the city is exploring leasing the airport to a private operator. The airport said Monday it will “continue to explore new opportunities” for nonstop international service.