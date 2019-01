XFL Football will pay St. Louis $100,000 per game

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck has agreed to pay $100,000 in rent per game plus all concession cash to the ST. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission, managers of the stadium now called the Dome at America’s Center.

The agreement came after Matthew Dewey, general manager of the America’s Center convention complex, sat down this fall with representatives of one of the nation’s newest football leagues.

As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, Dewey knew of the bargain city leaders gave the St. Louis Rams two decades ago on rent at the city’s new domed stadium: $25,000 a game plus concession dollars.

Dewey, who previously managed the Peabody Opera House, said: “It’s a fair deal. Good for the city, good for the facility. And it’s also good for the client.”

The XFL has reached similar agreements in cities from Tampa Bay to Houston.