XFL League Commissioner talks about St. Louis’ team to debut in 2020

XFL League Commissioner Oliver Luck talked about the new St. Louis football team that will be part of the return of the XFL, scheduled for 2020.

Luck announced the eight cities that will make up the league at a news conference last week. The St. Louis team will play in The Dome at America’s Center, the former home of the Rams.

The XFL wrote on its website:

“The Gateway to the West, St. Louis represents opportunity, promise, and a legacy of great football. We are proud to restore the river city’s rightful place among pro football cities and we will not stop there. We pledge to bring St. Louis a team deserving of a passionate and football-starved fan base. In 2020, St. Louis will once again have its day in the world of professional football.”

The other cities that will comprise the league are New York (MetLife Stadium), Dallas (Globe Life Park), Houston (TDECU Stadium), Los Angeles (StubHub Center), Seattle (Century Link Field), Tampa Bay (Raymond James Stadium), and Washington D.C. (Audi Field).

The XFL will return for its second season after a first run in 2001.