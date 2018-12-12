XFL League Commissioner talks about St. Louis’ team to debut in 2020

XFL League Commissioner Oliver Luck talked about the new St. Louis football team that will be part of the return of the XFL, scheduled for 2020.
Luck announced the eight cities that will make up the league at a news conference last week. The St. Louis team will play in The Dome at America’s Center, the former home of the Rams.
The XFL wrote on its website:
“The Gateway to the West, St. Louis represents opportunity, promise, and a legacy of great football. We are proud to restore the river city’s rightful place among pro football cities and we will not stop there. We pledge to bring St. Louis a team deserving of a passionate and football-starved fan base. In 2020, St. Louis will once again have its day in the world of professional football.”
The other cities that will comprise the league are New York (MetLife Stadium), Dallas (Globe Life Park), Houston (TDECU Stadium), Los Angeles (StubHub Center), Seattle (Century Link Field), Tampa Bay (Raymond James Stadium), and Washington D.C. (Audi Field).
The XFL will return for its second season after a first run in 2001.
Comisionado de Liga XFL habla sobre equipo de St. Louis que debutará en 2020
El Comisionado de Liga de la XFL, Oliver Luck, habló sobre el nuevo equipo de fútbol de St. Louis que formará parte del regreso de la XFL, programado para 2020.
Luck anunció las ocho ciudades que conformarán la liga en una conferencia de prensa la semana pasada. El equipo de St. Louis jugará en The Dome at America’s Center, la antigua casa de los Rams.
La XFL escribió en su sitio web:
“La Puerta al Oeste, St. Louis representa la oportunidad, la promesa y un legado de gran fútbol. Estamos orgullosos de restaurar el lugar que le corresponde a la ciudad fluvial entre las ciudades de fútbol profesional y no nos detendremos allí. Nos comprometemos a traer a St. Louis un equipo que se merece una base de fanáticos apasionados y hambrientos de fútbol. En 2020, St. Louis volverá a tener su día en el mundo del fútbol profesional”.
Las otras ciudades que formarán parte de la liga son Nueva York (MetLife Stadium), Dallas (Globe Life Park), Houston (TDECU Stadium), Los Ángeles (StubHub Center), Seattle (Century Link Field), Tampa Bay (Raymond James Stadium) , y Washington DC (Audi Field).
La XFL regresará para su segunda temporada después de una primera en 2001.