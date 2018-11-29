XFL will include St. Louis team in 2020 return

The XFL will return again in early 2020 and it has announced that a St. Louis team will be in the mix.

On Tuesday evening, KSDK Channel 5 reported that St. Louis will have a team that will play some of its home games at the Dome at America’s Center.

The last time the Dome saw some football action was at the Rams’ last game at the then-Edward Jones Dome, in a 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 17, 2015.

The XFL league, owned by Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment, consists of eight teams and will feature a 10-game schedule. The first version of the league was back in 2001 and lasted only one season.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that McMahon announced plans for the new XFL in January. The league introduced former NFL quarterback Oliver Luck as commissioner and CEO in June. Luck played for the Houston Oilers from 1982-86 and has held a variety of positions in sports, including athletics director at West Virginia University, an executive with the NCAA and president and general manager of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo.

Doug Whaley, who worked from 2013-17 as GM of the Buffalo Bills, was hired by the XFL to act as senior vice president of football operations.