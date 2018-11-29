XFL will include St. Louis team in 2020 return

The XFL will return again in early 2020 and it has announced that a St. Louis team will be in the mix.
On Tuesday evening, KSDK Channel 5 reported that St. Louis will have a team that will play some of its home games at the Dome at America’s Center.
The last time the Dome saw some football action was at the Rams’ last game at the then-Edward Jones Dome, in a 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 17, 2015.
The XFL league, owned by Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment, consists of eight teams and will feature a 10-game schedule. The first version of the league was back in 2001 and lasted only one season.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that McMahon announced plans for the new XFL in January. The league introduced former NFL quarterback Oliver Luck as commissioner and CEO in June. Luck played for the Houston Oilers from 1982-86 and has held a variety of positions in sports, including athletics director at West Virginia University, an executive with the NCAA and president and general manager of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo.
Doug Whaley, who worked from 2013-17 as GM of the Buffalo Bills, was hired by the XFL to act as senior vice president of football operations.
XFL incluirá equipo de St. Louis en regreso en 2020
La XFL regresará nuevamente a principios de 2020 y ha anunciado que un equipo de St. Louis estará en la mezcla.
El martes por la noche, el canal 5 de KSDK informó que St. Louis tendrá un equipo que jugará algunos de sus partidos en casa en el Dome at America’s Center.
La última vez que el Dome vio algo de acción en el fútbol fue en el último partido de los Rams en el entonces Edward Jones Dome, en una victoria por 31-23 sobre los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay el 17 de diciembre de 2015.
La liga XFL, propiedad de Alpha Entertainment de Vince McMahon, consta de ocho equipos y contará con un calendario de 10 juegos. La primera versión de la liga fue en 2001 y duró solo una temporada.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que McMahon anunció planes para la nueva XFL en enero. La liga presentó al ex mariscal de campo de la NFL Oliver Luck como comisionado y CEO en junio. Luck jugó para los Houston Oilers entre 1982 y 1986 y ha ocupado diversos cargos en deportes, entre ellos el director de atletismo de la Universidad de West Virginia, un ejecutivo de la NCAA y presidente y gerente general de Houston Dynamo de la Major League Soccer.
Doug Whaley, quien trabajó desde 2013 hasta 2010 como gerente general de los Buffalo Bills, fue contratado por la XFL para actuar como vicepresidente senior de operaciones de fútbol.