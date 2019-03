Yelp names St. Louis among the best US destinations for foodies

St. Louis has been named by reviews-based site Yelp as the second-best city in the country for food lovers.

On Tuesday, Yelp released a list of the “Top U.S. Destinations for Food Lovers” and St. Louis grabbed the No. 2 spot, beating cities such as Las Vegas, San Francisco and Honolulu.

Fox 2 reports that the 2019 list was ranked by Yelp data scientists, who compared cities’ new restaurants, ratings, reviews, cuisine diversity and percentage of food photos.

According to the list, “the Midwest hot spot holds a wealth of to-die-for eateries.” Among the highlights were standout dishes like the S’Mores French Toast at Half and Half and the Gaucho Steak at Olive + Oak.

The top 10 looks as follows:

San Francisco, CA

St. Louis, MO

Honolulu, HI

Plano, TX

San Diego, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Richmond, VA

Pittsburgh, PA

Baltimore, MD

Austin, TX