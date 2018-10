Young girl pulls 1,500-year-old sword from lake

An 8-year-old girl pulled a 1,500-year-old, pre-Viking era sword from a Swedish lake.

Saga Vanecek, a Swedish-American girl, pulled the 33-inch sword from the bottom of the lake, and declared, “Daddy, I found a sword!”, she told Swedish news website The Local. The BBC reports that a drought had lowered the lake’s water level near her family’s vacation home in southern Sweden.

The sword was found on July 15, and is made out of wood, leather and metal, and could have been made 1,500 years ago, according to experts at the Jonkopings Lans Museum.

The girl’s father, Andy Vanecek, said in a Facebook post: “It is the first sword of its kind to ever be found in Scandinavia. Did someone fall overboard, or through the ice during a winter trek? Was a wealthy noble buried in the lake, as from a scene in Game of Thrones?”

The sword is now being kept at a Swedish museum in Jonkoping County and a local council is combing the lake for more historic finds.