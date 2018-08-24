Young raped: A dirty secret?

By Hergit Llenas

One in three young people entering high school in the Indianapolis metropolitan area has reported being a victim of sexual assault, according to Tony Mason, president of The Urban League (UL) in this city. – “And these are the reported cases, but there is a lot of silence around this issue. We suspect that the figure is even higher, “added Guadalupe Kelle, who is in charge of the health and wellness program for this organization, dedicated to supporting the community.

Although many of the taboos that dominated the idiosyncrasies of Latin American society have collapsed, others persist, despite the times. For example, in grandma’s time, it was a shame to become a divorced woman, as was also to marry without being a virgin. And until a few years ago, to declare itself openly gay was a scandal of capital proportions. However, when Ricky Martin came to announce his uncovering, nobody thought it was the end of the world.

However, if a young girl has been raped or touched, her parents and / or relatives hide the affront to – according to them – “protect the family honor”, forcing the victim to remain silent on a topic that is taboo.

The great poet Maya Angelou explained that this predatory act, especially committed in girls and young people of tender age, turns that little soul into a cynical being, who goes from knowing nothing to not believing in anything. (“Because rape on the body of a young person, more often than not, introduces cynicism, and there is nothing to tragic as a young cynic.) Because it means the person has gone from knowing nothing to believing nothing.”)

Who are the aggressors? According to Valeria Gurr, an expert in the area of ​​prevention against sexual abuse of minors: “the rapist, usually, is the mother’s boyfriend, an uncle, a cousin, a friend, a brother or another welcome and known person in the bosom of the family. Rarely is a complete stranger, although that can also happen. Usually, he is someone older. That older person instills in the minor feelings of guilt, complicity, terror and / or fear, to avoid being betrayed. “

Through the imposition of silence, impunity is given to the culprit, the psyche of the girl is damaged and a taboo continues to be perpetuated, which must have been the hour long ago!

Enough. It is time to speak without morbidity and from love about women raped in our families, with women raped in our schools, women raped in our society. We must remove this skeleton from the closet if we seek to eradicate and cure an epidemic that is afflicting the entire country.

