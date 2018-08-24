Young raped: A dirty secret?
By Hergit Llenas
One in three young people entering high school in the Indianapolis metropolitan area has reported being a victim of sexual assault, according to Tony Mason, president of The Urban League (UL) in this city. – “And these are the reported cases, but there is a lot of silence around this issue. We suspect that the figure is even higher, “added Guadalupe Kelle, who is in charge of the health and wellness program for this organization, dedicated to supporting the community.
Although many of the taboos that dominated the idiosyncrasies of Latin American society have collapsed, others persist, despite the times. For example, in grandma’s time, it was a shame to become a divorced woman, as was also to marry without being a virgin. And until a few years ago, to declare itself openly gay was a scandal of capital proportions. However, when Ricky Martin came to announce his uncovering, nobody thought it was the end of the world.
However, if a young girl has been raped or touched, her parents and / or relatives hide the affront to – according to them – “protect the family honor”, forcing the victim to remain silent on a topic that is taboo.
The great poet Maya Angelou explained that this predatory act, especially committed in girls and young people of tender age, turns that little soul into a cynical being, who goes from knowing nothing to not believing in anything. (“Because rape on the body of a young person, more often than not, introduces cynicism, and there is nothing to tragic as a young cynic.) Because it means the person has gone from knowing nothing to believing nothing.”)
Who are the aggressors? According to Valeria Gurr, an expert in the area of prevention against sexual abuse of minors: “the rapist, usually, is the mother’s boyfriend, an uncle, a cousin, a friend, a brother or another welcome and known person in the bosom of the family. Rarely is a complete stranger, although that can also happen. Usually, he is someone older. That older person instills in the minor feelings of guilt, complicity, terror and / or fear, to avoid being betrayed. “
Through the imposition of silence, impunity is given to the culprit, the psyche of the girl is damaged and a taboo continues to be perpetuated, which must have been the hour long ago!
Enough. It is time to speak without morbidity and from love about women raped in our families, with women raped in our schools, women raped in our society. We must remove this skeleton from the closet if we seek to eradicate and cure an epidemic that is afflicting the entire country.
Jóvenes violadas: ¿Un sucio secreto?
Por Hergit Llenas
Una de cada tres jóvenes que va a entrar en la escuela secundaria en el área metropolitana de Indianápolis ha reportado haber sido víctima de asalto sexual, según comentaba Tony Mason, presidente de The Urban League (UL) en esta ciudad. –“Y estos son los casos reportados, pero hay mucho silencio alrededor de este tema. Sospechamos que la cifra es aún más alta,” añadió Guadalupe Kelle, quien está a cargo del programa de salud y bienestar para esta organización, dedicada a dar soporte a la comunidad.
Aunque se han derrumbado muchos de los tabúes que dominaban la idiosincrasia de la sociedad latinoamericana, otros persisten, a pesar de los tiempos. Por ejemplo, en la época de la abuelita, era una vergüenza convertirse en una mujer divorciada, como lo era también casarse sin ser virgen. Y hasta hace unos pocos años, declararse abiertamente gay era un escándalo de proporciones mayúsculas. Sin embargo, cuando Ricky Martin vino a anunciar su destape, a nadie le pareció el final del mundo.
No obstante, si una jovencita ha sido violada o toqueteada, sus padres y/o allegados esconden la afrenta para -según ellos- “proteger al honor familiar”, forzando la víctima a guardar silencio sobre un tema que es tabú.
Explicaba la gran poeta Maya Angelou que este acto predatorio, especialmente cometido en niñas y jóvenes de tierna edad, convierte esa almita en un ser cínico, que pasa de no saber nada a no creer en nada. (“because rape on the body of a young person, more often than not, introduces cynicism, and there is nothing quite so tragic as a young cynic. Because it means the person has gone from knowing nothing to believing nothing.”)
¿Quiénes son los agresores? De acuerdo con Valeria Gurr, una experta en el área de prevención contra el abuso sexual de menores: “el violador, usualmente, es el novio de la madre, un tío, un primo, un amigo, un hermano u otra persona bienvenida y conocida en el seno de la familia. Rara vez es un completo extraño, aunque eso también puede darse. Por lo regular, es alguien mayor. Esa persona mayor inculca en el menor sentimientos de culpabilidad, complicidad, terror y/o temor, para evitar que lo delaten”.
A través de la imposición del silencio, se da impunidad al culpable, se daña la psiquis de la niña y se continúa perpetuando un tabú al cual ¡hace rato debió llegarle la hora!
Basta. Es hora de hablar sin morbosidad y desde el amor sobre las mujeres violadas en nuestras familias, con las mujeres violadas en nuestras escuelas, de las mujeres violadas en nuestra sociedad. Hay que sacar este esqueleto del armario si buscamos erradicar y curar una epidemia que está afligiendo a todo el país.
