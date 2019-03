YouTube bans comments on all videos of children

YouTube has said it will switch off comments on almost all videos featuring under-18s, in an attempt to “better protect children and families.”

After the BBC reported back in 2017 that pedophiles were leaving explicit comments on YouTube videos, leaving obscene or sexual comments, several brands stopped advertising on YouTube.

The online video platform had originally disabled comments on videos that were attracting predators, as pedophiles were using the comments section to signal content of interest to other pedophiles.

After the report, the company said it was “working urgently” to clean up the site. However, as the BBC reports, in February this year advertisers including AT&T, Nestle and Hasbro suspended their ads after more predatory activity was found, prompting YouTube to now disable comments on almost all videos of minors by default.

The company said the change would take effect over several months.